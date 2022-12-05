Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 135,008 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAC were worth $85,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,157.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 14.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at IAC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on IAC in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

