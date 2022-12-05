Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $53.81 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

