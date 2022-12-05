Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 5.4%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
