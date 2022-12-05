Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 5.4%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.