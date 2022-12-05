Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DGX opened at $150.46 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

