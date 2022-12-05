Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter.

GB opened at $4.05 on Monday. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

