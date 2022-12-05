Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 11.2%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $13.27 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

