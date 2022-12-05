The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
