Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 31,530 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.30% of Plains GP worth $126,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

PAGP opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

