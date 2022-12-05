Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $100.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

