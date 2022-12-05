Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $102.11 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $102,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verint Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 472,393 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,721,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Profile



Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

