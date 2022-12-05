Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

