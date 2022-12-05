Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $96.08 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.65% of SS&C Technologies worth $96,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after purchasing an additional 692,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.49 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.