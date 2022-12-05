Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 29.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 233,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&G Foods Trading Up 5.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:BGS opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -339.28%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.