Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 438,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.98% of ITT worth $109,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.75 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

