Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 8,674 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,674 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 154.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $126.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

