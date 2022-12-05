RFG Advisory LLC Invests $256,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $146.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.