Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.97% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

BSIG stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $862.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

