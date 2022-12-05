Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 134,670 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.33% of Mattel worth $104,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 73,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 0.5 %

Mattel stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.