Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS opened at $79.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

