RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 3.8 %

EQT opened at $39.93 on Monday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.