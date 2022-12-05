Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.