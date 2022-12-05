23,316 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.48 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

