Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,862,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.