Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

