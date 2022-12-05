Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $850,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

