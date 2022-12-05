Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.09 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Yamana Gold worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $62,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $24,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

