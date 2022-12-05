Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.