Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 49,524 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

Blink Charging Price Performance

In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Blink Charging Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.