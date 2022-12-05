Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 49,524 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $36.21.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
