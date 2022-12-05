Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $90.75 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,514 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.25% of ChampionX worth $90,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 95.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CHX stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

