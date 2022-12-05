RFG Advisory LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.