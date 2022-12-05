Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.37-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of GCO opened at $45.61 on Monday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Genesco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

