153 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,889.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.