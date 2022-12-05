RFG Advisory LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

