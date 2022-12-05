Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,111 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $105.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

