Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.07 billion-$29.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.40 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.