Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

