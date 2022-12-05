Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 15,926 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

