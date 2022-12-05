RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $141.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $399.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

