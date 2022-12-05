THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.34% of THOR Industries worth $54,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

THOR Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $90.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

