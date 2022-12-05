Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $52.65 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Targa Resources worth $52,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.