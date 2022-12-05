Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,250 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $49,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

SUI stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

