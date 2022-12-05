American International Group Inc. Has $6.82 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
SIVB opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
