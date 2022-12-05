American International Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of National Instruments worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Insider Activity

National Instruments Price Performance

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.65 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.