American International Group Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.0 %

DEI stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.