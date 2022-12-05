Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $55.61 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209,491 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $55,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of ACGL opened at $60.60 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

