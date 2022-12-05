Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 175,149 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $58,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.