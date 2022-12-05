Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Crane worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CR opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.