American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

