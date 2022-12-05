American International Group Inc. Takes $6.85 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $443,241,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,474,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.56 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

