American International Group Inc. Sells 3,671 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NorthWestern Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NWE opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

